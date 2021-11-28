New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the October 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVSA. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 870,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,738,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $7,233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 700,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 599,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,461,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVSA opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. New Vista Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

