Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
Newell Brands has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years. Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.
NWL opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
