Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Newell Brands has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years. Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

NWL opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

