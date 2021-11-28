NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after buying an additional 114,010 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

