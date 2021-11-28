NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 284,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

MO stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

