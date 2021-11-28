NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $85.73 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $60.80 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.96.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

