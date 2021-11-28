Nimiq Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $51.50 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,726.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.86 or 0.07523135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.85 or 0.00347924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.86 or 0.00987173 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00082510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.69 or 0.00415221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.88 or 0.00424201 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,245,193,331 coins and its circulating supply is 8,630,943,331 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

