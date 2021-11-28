NOIA Network Price Hits $0.28 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00043250 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00235977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00087952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

