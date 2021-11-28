Noir 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $529.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 126% higher against the dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $300,625.62 and approximately $529.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00196060 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.22 or 0.00748255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00071552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,508,158 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

