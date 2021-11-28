Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) PT Raised to C$12.00

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NSR stock opened at C$9.05 on Wednesday. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The company has a market cap of C$512.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.65%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

