Northern Trust Corp Acquires 3,712 Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE LND opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.02. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 23.56%.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Livestock, and Others. The Real Estate segment presents results from operations with properties that occured in the subsidiaries of the company.

