Northern Trust Corp Acquires 49,051 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,051 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.21% of McEwen Mining worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUX. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 55.3% during the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,575,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,985,119 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,258,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,477,000 after buying an additional 1,917,555 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 323.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 597,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 456,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,502,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 161,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 103,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

MUX stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $472.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 45.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

