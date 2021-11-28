Northern Trust Corp Buys 3,851 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,742,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.4% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.9% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $3,729,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

