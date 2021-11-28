Northern Trust Corp Has $1.48 Million Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355,979 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of Hercules Capital worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

