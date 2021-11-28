Northern Trust Corp Invests $1.41 Million in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Research analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG).

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.