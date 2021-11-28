Northern Trust Corp Sells 693,534 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 693,534 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enel Américas in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Enel Américas by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enel Américas by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Enel Américas in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enel Américas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price target for the company.

Shares of ENIA opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

