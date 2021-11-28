Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $845.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $161,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

