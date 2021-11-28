Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $200.07

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $200.07, but opened at $210.50. Novavax shares last traded at $218.00, with a volume of 38,473 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.88.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. Novavax’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,645,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,332 shares of company stock worth $43,023,648. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after buying an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,107,000 after buying an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the third quarter worth about $64,873,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.