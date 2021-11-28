Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $115.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.79. The stock has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

