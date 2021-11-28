NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,303 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NRG opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

