Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 304.5% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000.

NYSE:NUW traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,119. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

