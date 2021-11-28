Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Aviat Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

In other news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNW. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.01. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.