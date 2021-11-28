Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 403,267 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 236,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 48,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Shares of OCN opened at $32.34 on Friday. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market cap of $297.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.