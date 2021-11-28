Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 68,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of JOANN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JOAN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $8,778,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth $5,389,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth $4,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 338,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $4,905,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOANN alerts:

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. JOANN Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. JOANN’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

In related news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN).

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.