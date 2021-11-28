Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 607 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 361,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $371.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $123.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

