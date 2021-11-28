Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,424 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 990.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

CUE opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.49. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

CUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

