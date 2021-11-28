Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,966 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter worth $37,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 81.8% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth $218,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $235.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.33. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $145.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

