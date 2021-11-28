Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the October 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JQC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 168,017 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 37.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 84,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 389.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE JQC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 339,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,992. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.