NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

NUVSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

