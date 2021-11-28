NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of NVR worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 15,503.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NVR by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,863,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,208,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $24,220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVR by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR opened at $5,291.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,007.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4,990.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,875.20 and a 1-year high of $5,364.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $65.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

