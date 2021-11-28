Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.11). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

In other Ocugen news, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $2,603,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 921,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,432. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCGN stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

