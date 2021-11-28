Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose bought 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $65,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth $124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.