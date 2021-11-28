OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 76,468 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 95,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

