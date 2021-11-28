Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $352.06 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.30.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

