Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.84. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $54,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after purchasing an additional 451,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after acquiring an additional 498,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,129,000 after acquiring an additional 296,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

