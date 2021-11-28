On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTIVF stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.39. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.51.
On Track Innovations Company Profile
