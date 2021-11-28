On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTIVF stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.39. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.51.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

