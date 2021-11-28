OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post sales of $82.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.90 million and the highest is $106.80 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,053.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $141.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $166.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $470.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.20 million to $529.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.44. 565,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,775. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $862.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.