Optas LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Optas LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,406 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $329.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $209.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

