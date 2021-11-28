Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $219,178.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00099884 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005198 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

