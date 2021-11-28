Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

OMI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034 in the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after buying an additional 1,152,114 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 141.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,047,000 after purchasing an additional 767,522 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

