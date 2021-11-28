Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:OXBDF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $22.86.

OXBDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

