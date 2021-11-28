Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 27,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 8.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 30.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 49,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $838,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OYST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OYST opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.20. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 12.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.48. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OYST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST).

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.