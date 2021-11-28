Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 98,607 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1,249.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,499 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,607 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $17,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,414,761,000 after acquiring an additional 284,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $900,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Bank of America decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Shares of EXPE opened at $159.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.66 and its 200 day moving average is $163.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $199,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,397 shares of company stock worth $39,553,807 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.