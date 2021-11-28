Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $231.45 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,320 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.9% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $231,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $262.87 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.34 and a 200-day moving average of $274.76.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

