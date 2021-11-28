Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $31.16 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,047 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 220.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

