Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 702,757 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,087,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,757 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Uniti Group worth $25,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 42.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $111,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

