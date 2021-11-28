Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,856.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,861.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2,713.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

