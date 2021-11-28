Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

PACB opened at $23.32 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 20.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -111.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

