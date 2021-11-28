Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 15th

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.59.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 98.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTVE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.