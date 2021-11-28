Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 15th

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.
Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.
NASDAQ PTVE opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.59.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 98.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTVE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
