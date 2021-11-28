PANTHEON X Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PANTHEON X has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $1,231.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PANTHEON X coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PANTHEON X alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00043482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00233067 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00088689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PANTHEON X Profile

PANTHEON X (CRYPTO:XPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,417,333 coins. The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X . PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PANTHEON X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PANTHEON X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PANTHEON X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PANTHEON X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.