Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Daré Bioscience were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 126,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 55.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 19.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the second quarter worth $118,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of DARE stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

